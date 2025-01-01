The Best Tex-Mex in Houston

On The Menu
At La Viva there's something for everyone.
Quesadillas
Handmade tortillas filled with layers of cheese and then grilled to a golden perfection. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Add your choice of protein for a little extra.
Crispy Tacos
Craving something delicious? Dive into an order of our fresh, authentic tacos at La Viva! Whether you're a seasoned afficionado or a first-time taster, we've got a taco for every craving.
Soft Tacos
Soft Tacos seasoned to perfection.
Shrimp and Avocado Lime
Bed of spring mix, grilled shrimp, roasted corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla strips, then tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing.
Taco Salad
We start with a lightly fried taco shell, then fill it with a bed of mixed greens, onions, avocado, tomato, grilled chicken, tortilla strips, queso fresco, and then toss with our homemade ranch dressing.
La Viva's Famous Chicken Enchiladas
Our world class chicken enchiladas topped with your choice of: sour cream sauce, avocado crema, or New Mexico green sauce.
Oaks Combo
A single cheese enchilada topped with our Texas Chili sauce along with a single beef taco al carbon topped with queso blanco. Served with rice and beans.
Fajitas for 2
Our signature flame-grilled fajitas. Choose from our succulent chicken fajitas that are paired with our famous Mexican butter, our butchered in-house Texas-raised, outside skirt steak beef fajitas, or shrimp and veggie fajita options as well
Chicken Monterey
A 4oz chicken breast topped with shrimp, scallops, and sliced avocados served in a creamy white wine sauce. Comes with cilantro rice and black beans.
Mi Papa's Lamb Chop Plato
Tender, grilled lamb chops seasoned to perfection and served with your choice of 2 sides. Paired with a mint chimichurri sauce.
Typical Tex-Mex? Nope!
Indulge in sizzling fajitas, creamy queso, and fresh guacamole, all made with the finest ingredients. Pair your meal with our handcrafted margaritas, from classic lime to seasonal favorites. Located in the heart of Oak Forest, we offer a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere perfect for date nights, family dinners, or celebrations. Experience the ultimate Tex-Mex vibe today!
Happy Hour
Happy Hour just got happier! Join us for delicious Tex-Mex bites, refreshing margaritas, and unbeatable deals that'll spice up your day. Bring your crew and let's toast to good vibes and great flavors!
Sizzling Tex Mex
Sizzling Tex-Mex goodness—bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and a kick of spice in every bite!
Order Online
Can't make it to La Viva? Get your Tex-Mex fix delivered or ready for pickup!
Customer Reviews
Check out our most recent reviews!
Samantha Guzman
My husband and I recently visited for dinner. We had the la viva shrimp and the queso for appetizers. I got the Tio Chitos plate with 1 seafood enchilada and 1 Nick's classic enchilada. My husband had the Nick's classic enchiladas. I also had a watermelon margarita. Everything was delicious. Our server Alyssa was awesome. Very attentive, and our order was perfect. We have been here 3 times so far, and everything is always great.
Becky Newton
Our bartender, Valeria, was amazing! Her service was over the top. She recommended and prepared a refreshing off the menu peach and cucumber margarita that was not only yummy but refreshing! Great for the spring and summer months! The beef fajitas were tasty as well! Overall a great experience! We will be back!
Jennifer Orr
If you love good Mexican food, La Viva won’t disappoint! The margaritas are strong, smooth, and perfectly mixed, while the fajitas come out sizzling, packed with flavor, and loaded with juicy, well-seasoned meat. Great vibes, great food. Definitely worth a visit! 🍹🔥🌮
Tyler Z
Wow, service was warm and inviting. Food was really amazing, very vibrant and full of flavor. Chips and salsa (served warm) were good and refilled quickly as needed. Had the Chicken Chipotle Enchiladas and what a solid choice. Such a huge improvement from the previous restaurant that occupied this location. Will be back soon! 👍
Todd Rigney
La Viva has blown me away. This place is amazing! Margaritas - check. Great salsa - check. The lamb chops - check check check! Great happy hour. Great food. Amazing brunch. Super service. Wonderful waiters. Tremendous bartenders!
Judy Catlin
We had a really great experience for a first time at this restaurant. Our waiter, Junior, is a five star all the way. And the manager, Anna, is too. They couldn’t have been more welcoming or nicer. We will definitely go back and bring our entire family with us!
Jannet Cohan
Great atmosphere, always making you feel welcome. Drinks are amazingly delicious. Recommend bar tenders Oscar and Junior, always on top of everything and always making sure you are well taken care of. Manager Ana, is always attentive to her guest making sure they're having a great time and meal meets it standards. Highly recommended this place!
Mackenzie Ferrin
I absolutely love this place! Every dish I've tried has been fantastic and the margaritas are top-notch. The atmosphere is lively and welcoming, making it a great spot for any occasion. The service is outstanding—friendly, attentive, and quick. Highly recommend!
Our Location
Come visit us!
La Viva Garden Oaks
(346) 240-2692
Tuesday: 11:00AM - 9:00PM
Wednesday: 11:00AM - 9:00PM
Thursday: 11:00AM - 9:00PM
Friday: 11:00AM - 10:00PM
Saturday: 11:00AM - 10:00PM
Sunday: 11:00AM - 9:00PM