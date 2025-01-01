The Best Tex-Mex in Houston

Samantha Guzman My husband and I recently visited for dinner. We had the la viva shrimp and the queso for appetizers. I got the Tio Chitos plate with 1 seafood enchilada and 1 Nick's classic enchilada. My husband had the Nick's classic enchiladas. I also had a watermelon margarita. Everything was delicious. Our server Alyssa was ... awesome. Very attentive, and our order was perfect. We have been here 3 times so far, and everything is always great. Read More

Becky Newton Our bartender, Valeria, was amazing! Her service was over the top. She recommended and prepared a refreshing off the menu peach and cucumber margarita that was not only yummy but refreshing! Great for the spring and summer months! The beef fajitas were tasty as well! Overall a great experience! We will be back!

Jennifer Orr If you love good Mexican food, La Viva won’t disappoint! The margaritas are strong, smooth, and perfectly mixed, while the fajitas come out sizzling, packed with flavor, and loaded with juicy, well-seasoned meat. Great vibes, great food. Definitely worth a visit! 🍹🔥🌮

Tyler Z Wow, service was warm and inviting. Food was really amazing, very vibrant and full of flavor. Chips and salsa (served warm) were good and refilled quickly as needed. Had the Chicken Chipotle Enchiladas and what a solid choice. Such a huge improvement from the previous restaurant that occupied this location. Will be back soon! 👍

Todd Rigney La Viva has blown me away. This place is amazing! Margaritas - check. Great salsa - check. The lamb chops - check check check! Great happy hour. Great food. Amazing brunch. Super service. Wonderful waiters. Tremendous bartenders!

Judy Catlin We had a really great experience for a first time at this restaurant. Our waiter, Junior, is a five star all the way. And the manager, Anna, is too. They couldn’t have been more welcoming or nicer. We will definitely go back and bring our entire family with us!

Jannet Cohan Great atmosphere, always making you feel welcome. Drinks are amazingly delicious. Recommend bar tenders Oscar and Junior, always on top of everything and always making sure you are well taken care of. Manager Ana, is always attentive to her guest making sure they're having a great time and meal meets it standards. Highly recommended this place!